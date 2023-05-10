Unusual Call Option Trade in Pinterest Inc - (PINS) Worth $711.46K

On May 10, 2023 at 15:18:55 ET an unusually large $711.46K block of Call contracts in Pinterest Inc - (PINS) was sold, with a strike price of $24.00 / share, expiring in 100 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PINS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest Inc -. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.38%, an increase of 21.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 590,125K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest Inc - is 30.25. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 40.91% from its latest reported closing price of 21.47.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest Inc - is 3,299MM, an increase of 16.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 27,913K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,000K shares, representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 52.84% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 25,637K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,462K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 24,388K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,161K shares, representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 103,253.90% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 21,632K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,346K shares, representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 34.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,074K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,248K shares, representing an increase of 78.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 383.50% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

