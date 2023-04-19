Unusual Call Option Trade in Pinterest Inc - (PINS) Worth $187.60K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:30:26 ET an unusually large $187.60K block of Call contracts in Pinterest Inc - (PINS) was bought, with a strike price of $32.50 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.52th percentile of all recent large trades made in PINS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest Inc -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.36%, an increase of 14.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.73% to 604,412K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest Inc - is $30.20. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of $28.18.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest Inc - is $3,299MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bluestein R H holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 999K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 0.22% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 99.90% over the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Vista Wealth Management Group holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 39.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 74.92% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

