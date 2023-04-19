Unusual Call Option Trade in Pinterest Inc - (PINS) Worth $178.46K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:56:19 ET an unusually large $178.46K block of Call contracts in Pinterest Inc - (PINS) was bought, with a strike price of $32.50 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.21th percentile of all recent large trades made in PINS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest Inc -. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.36%, an increase of 14.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.73% to 604,412K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest Inc - is $30.20. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.16% from its latest reported closing price of $28.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest Inc - is $3,299MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIZE - iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,333K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 0.94% over the last quarter.

IWS - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF holds 978K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 3.61% over the last quarter.

GEIZX - Growth Equity Index Fund Investor holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortis Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

See all Pinterest Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.