Unusual Call Option Trade in Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR (FENG) Worth $7.71K

On May 2, 2023 at 09:30:35 ET an unusually large $7.71K block of Call contracts in Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR (FENG) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phoenix New Media Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1,300.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of FENG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 77K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENG by 52.86% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENG by 63.87% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 73K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 2,513.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENG by 97.50% over the last quarter.

Belvedere Trading holds 37K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company.

Phoenix New Media Background Information

Phoenix New Media Limited is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

