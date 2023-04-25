Unusual Call Option Trade in Pfizer (PFE) Worth $189.02K

On April 25, 2023 at 13:39:00 ET an unusually large $189.02K block of Call contracts in Pfizer (PFE) was sold, with a strike price of $42.50 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.48th percentile of all recent large trades made in PFE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.64%, a decrease of 18.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 4,480,974K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is $50.67. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.97% from its latest reported closing price of $39.91.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is $79,124MM, a decrease of 21.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IMA Wealth holds 59K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 8.42% over the last quarter.

FTC - First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 124K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Perfromance Wealth Partners holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Forte Capital holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

ONOF - Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 20.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Pfizer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pfizer applies science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It strives to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with its responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, it collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, it has worked to make a difference for all who rely on it. It routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.Pfizer.com.

