Unusual Call Option Trade in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) Worth $699.90K

On August 24, 2023 at 09:47:49 ET an unusually large $699.90K block of Call contracts in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on September 29, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.61 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in PBR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.52%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 918,563K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR is 16.21. The forecasts range from a low of 10.49 to a high of $20.81. The average price target represents an increase of 11.47% from its latest reported closing price of 14.54.

The projected annual revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR is 607,696MM, an increase of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 211,009K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,351K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 55,335K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,674K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 54.66% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 49,217K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 43,610K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 40,016K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,597K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The companys name translates to Brazilian Petroleum Corporation — Petrobras.

