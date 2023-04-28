Unusual Call Option Trade in Petmed Express (PETS) Worth $82.44K

On April 28, 2023 at 11:06:16 ET an unusually large $82.44K block of Call contracts in Petmed Express (PETS) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petmed Express. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETS is 0.15%, an increase of 51.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 18,981K shares. The put/call ratio of PETS is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.80% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petmed Express is $20.06. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 31.80% from its latest reported closing price of $15.22.

The projected annual revenue for Petmed Express is $289MM, an increase of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSGFX - Hussman Strategic Growth Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Man Group holds 181K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 66.02% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 73K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

PASIX - PACE Alternative Strategies Investments holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 59.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 32.75% over the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Petmed Express Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2023 received the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $15.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.53%, the lowest has been 2.21%, and the highest has been 7.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Petmed Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its toll free number and on the Internet through its website.

