Unusual Call Option Trade in Petmed Express (PETS) Worth $80.31K

On May 22, 2023 at 14:16:38 ET an unusually large $80.31K block of Call contracts in Petmed Express (PETS) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in PETS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petmed Express. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETS is 0.07%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 19,440K shares. The put/call ratio of PETS is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petmed Express is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from its latest reported closing price of 14.72.

The projected annual revenue for Petmed Express is 289MM, an increase of 10.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,567K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 968K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 701K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 58.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 640K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 617K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 36.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Petmed Express Background Information

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its toll free number and on the Internet through its website.

