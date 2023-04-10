Unusual Call Option Trade in PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Worth $246.00K

On April 10, 2023 at 15:44:17 ET an unusually large $246.00K block of Call contracts in PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 11 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in PFSI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is $74.02. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 24.07% from its latest reported closing price of $59.66.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is $1,658MM, an increase of 1.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSI is 0.16%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 30,632K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSI is 4.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,993K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,736K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 33.73% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 2,510K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 21.22% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,370K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 46.93% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,263K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 28.42% over the last quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $59.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.08%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 4.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

PennyMac Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

