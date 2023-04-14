Unusual Call Option Trade in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Worth $131.53K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:25:50 ET an unusually large $131.53K block of Call contracts in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.96th percentile of all recent large trades made in PTON options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive, Inc.. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.29%, an increase of 105.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.36% to 344,218K shares. The put/call ratio of PTON is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive, Inc. is $15.95. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 57.60% from its latest reported closing price of $10.12.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive, Inc. is $2,724MM, a decrease of 10.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 3,220K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 43.69% over the last quarter.

PEDGX - EDGE MidCap Fund Institutional holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 41.72% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HAMGX - Harbor Mid Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 26.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 48.75% over the last quarter.

Peloton Interactive Background Information

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first- of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

