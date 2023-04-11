Unusual Call Option Trade in Peabody Energy (BTU) Worth $294.25K

On April 11, 2023 at 15:39:37 ET an unusually large $294.25K block of Call contracts in Peabody Energy (BTU) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 38 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.69 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.35 percentile of all recent large trades made in BTU options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.22% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peabody Energy is $33.86. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 34.22% from its latest reported closing price of $25.23.

The projected annual revenue for Peabody Energy is $4,940MM, a decrease of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.45%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 121,475K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 23,025K shares representing 15.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,860K shares, representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 25.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,501K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 0.19% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,091K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 9.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,966K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,917K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

