Unusual Call Option Trade in Peabody Energy (BTU) Worth $262.50K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:30:54 ET an unusually large $262.50K block of Call contracts in Peabody Energy (BTU) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 186 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.28th percentile of all recent large trades made in BTU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.45%, a decrease of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 121,145K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.22% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peabody Energy is $33.86. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 34.22% from its latest reported closing price of $25.23.

The projected annual revenue for Peabody Energy is $4,940MM, a decrease of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shay Capital holds 44K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 69.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 401.49% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 33.73% over the last quarter.

Capula Management holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Mml Investors Services holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 43.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 159.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

