Unusual Call Option Trade in Peabody Energy (BTU) Worth $152.30K

On May 23, 2023 at 14:46:15 ET an unusually large $152.30K block of Call contracts in Peabody Energy (BTU) was bought, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.88 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.27th percentile of all recent large trades made in BTU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.38%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 125,252K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peabody Energy is 31.21. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 50.56% from its latest reported closing price of 20.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peabody Energy is 4,940MM, a decrease of 12.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 21,110K shares representing 14.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,025K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,875K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,501K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,448K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 3,231K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 4.79% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,091K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Declares $0.08 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $20.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=71).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.