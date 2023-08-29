Unusual Call Option Trade in PDD Holdings Inc - ADR (PDD) Worth $1,248.21K

On August 29, 2023 at 11:06:19 ET an unusually large $1,248.21K block of Call contracts in PDD Holdings Inc - ADR (PDD) was bought, with a strike price of $95.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.35th percentile of all recent large trades made in PDD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.31%, a decrease of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 353,117K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDD Holdings Inc - ADR is 109.46. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 35.54% from its latest reported closing price of 80.76.

The projected annual revenue for PDD Holdings Inc - ADR is 164,407MM, an increase of 25.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 31,167K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,191K shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 11,024K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates holds 8,184K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,324K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 8,172K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,643K shares, representing a decrease of 30.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 7,825K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,244K shares, representing an increase of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

