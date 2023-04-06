Unusual Call Option Trade in Pan American Silver (PAAS) Worth $476.00K

On April 6, 2023 at 11:09:43 ET an unusually large $476.00K block of Call contracts in Pan American Silver (PAAS) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 288 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.91 percentile of all recent large trades made in PAAS options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pan American Silver is $17.87. The forecasts range from a low of $16.51 to a high of $21.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of $18.99.

The projected annual revenue for Pan American Silver is $1,510MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAAS is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.56% to 162,776K shares. The put/call ratio of PAAS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 21,864K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 9.50% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 10,911K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,802K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 18.54% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,963K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,794K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 15.67% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 6,836K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,353K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares, representing an increase of 25.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Pan American Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. It also owns the Escobal mine in Guatemalathat is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, it provides enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. It is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C.

