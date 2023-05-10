Unusual Call Option Trade in PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (PAGS) Worth $74.75K

On May 10, 2023 at 15:25:03 ET an unusually large $74.75K block of Call contracts in PagSeguro Digital Ltd - (PAGS) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.95th percentile of all recent large trades made in PAGS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGS is 0.32%, a decrease of 25.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 207,096K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 13.80. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 23.33% from its latest reported closing price of 11.19.

The projected annual revenue for PagSeguro Digital Ltd - is 20,289MM, an increase of 33.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 24,528K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,691K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 36.84% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 12,852K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,607K shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 8.85% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 9,492K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,161K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 39.48% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,304K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 85.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGS by 482.55% over the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PagSeguro is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil.

