Unusual Call Option Trade in Ovintiv (OVV) Worth $203.64K

On April 28, 2023 at 11:08:46 ET an unusually large $203.64K block of Call contracts in Ovintiv (OVV) was bought, with a strike price of $39.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1074 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 243,153K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is $55.95. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 61.98% from its latest reported closing price of $34.54.

The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is $12,780MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mml Investors Services holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 57.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 99.77% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 46K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 483K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 84.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 595.07% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 158K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 3.30% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 267K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Ovintiv Declares $0.30 Dividend

On April 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $34.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 45.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.07 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Ovintiv Background Information

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

