Unusual Call Option Trade in Overstock.com (OSTK) Worth $470.05K

On August 16, 2023 at 15:56:48 ET an unusually large $470.05K block of Call contracts in Overstock.com (OSTK) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.20 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.64th percentile of all recent large trades made in OSTK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Overstock.com. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTK is 0.15%, a decrease of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 36,701K shares. The put/call ratio of OSTK is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.31% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Overstock.com is 43.52. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 45.31% from its latest reported closing price of 29.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Overstock.com is 1,959MM, an increase of 17.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 1,666K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 43.44% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,613K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 336,525.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,374K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 3.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 961K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 58.38% over the last quarter.

Overstock.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Overstock.com, Inc / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.