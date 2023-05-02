Unusual Call Option Trade in Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Worth $127.53K

On May 2, 2023 at 11:59:23 ET an unusually large $127.53K block of Call contracts in Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 171 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in OR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osisko Gold Royalties. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 8.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OR is 0.37%, a decrease of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 134,766K shares. The put/call ratio of OR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Osisko Gold Royalties is $18.99. The forecasts range from a low of $16.41 to a high of $23.26. The average price target represents an increase of 15.43% from its latest reported closing price of $16.45.

The projected annual revenue for Osisko Gold Royalties is $221MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYPMX - Precious Metals Fund Investor Class holds 83K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OR by 12.21% over the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 140 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

