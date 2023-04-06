Unusual Call Option Trade in Oracle (ORCL) Worth $775.00K

On April 6, 2023 at 15:06:32 ET an unusually large $775.00K block of Call contracts in Oracle (ORCL) was bought, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 15 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in ORCL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oracle is $98.47. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.77% from its latest reported closing price of $94.89.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is $50,392MM, an increase of 5.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 208 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.51%, a decrease of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 1,308,688K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,077K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,754K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 27.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,527K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,436K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 27.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 28,463K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,245K shares, representing an increase of 28.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 72.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,617K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,591K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 21,225K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,448K shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Oracle Declares $0.40 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $94.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Oracle Background Information

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

