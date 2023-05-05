Unusual Call Option Trade in Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares (OPCH) Worth $223.86K

On May 5, 2023 at 11:01:36 ET an unusually large $223.86K block of Call contracts in Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares (OPCH) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPCH is 0.43%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 178,840K shares. The put/call ratio of OPCH is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares is 39.61. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.04% from its latest reported closing price of 27.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares is 4,373MM, an increase of 8.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,807K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,499K shares, representing a decrease of 46.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 37.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,775K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 11.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,714K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,616K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 4,302K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 50.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,983K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,925K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPCH by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Option Care Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, the company works compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through its clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

See all Option Care Health Inc. - Registered Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.