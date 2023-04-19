Unusual Call Option Trade in Opko Health (OPK) Worth $110.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:25:48 ET an unusually large $110.00K block of Call contracts in Opko Health (OPK) was sold, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.50th percentile of all recent large trades made in OPK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opko Health. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPK is 0.08%, an increase of 48.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 194,442K shares. The put/call ratio of OPK is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 248.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opko Health is $4.95. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 248.38% from its latest reported closing price of $1.42.

The projected annual revenue for Opko Health is $863MM, a decrease of 14.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 48.61% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 262K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 142K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 27.21% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opko Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.

