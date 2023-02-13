Unusual Call Option Trade in Opera (OPRA) Worth $68.38K

On February 13, 2023 at 14:19:07 (ET) an unusually large $68.38K block of Call contracts in Opera (OPRA) was bought, with a strike price of $9.22 / share, expiring in 32 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in OPRA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.34% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opera is $9.39. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 23.34% from its latest reported closing price of $7.61.

The projected annual revenue for Opera is $387MM, an increase of 25.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opera. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRA is 0.30%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.53% to 6,580K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRA is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,100K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 8.70% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 1,265K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 2.63% over the last quarter.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 895K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management holds 895K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 170K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 19.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Opera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to more than 380 million MAUs worldwide. The quickly growing company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world.

