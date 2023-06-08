Unusual Call Option Trade in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Worth $45.83K

On June 8, 2023 at 12:34:09 ET an unusually large $45.83K block of Call contracts in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 589 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.59th percentile of all recent large trades made in OPEN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.08%, a decrease of 81.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.43% to 382,116K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.17% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is 2.89. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.17% from its latest reported closing price of 2.33.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is 13,191MM, a decrease of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 33,537K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,436K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 24,553K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,513K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 38.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,205K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,395K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 23.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,342K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 13,839K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,629K shares, representing a decrease of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 30.30% over the last quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

