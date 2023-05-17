Unusual Call Option Trade in Omeros (OMER) Worth $30.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 12:48:26 ET an unusually large $30.00K block of Call contracts in Omeros (OMER) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 184 day(s) (on November 17, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omeros. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMER is 0.03%, an increase of 77.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 20,740K shares. The put/call ratio of OMER is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omeros is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 192.39% from its latest reported closing price of 5.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Omeros is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 4,664K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,687K shares, representing an increase of 20.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 245,765.42% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 1,964K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing an increase of 25.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 35.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,822K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,463K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 31.25% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 886K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 30.76% over the last quarter.

Omeros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros' lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros' inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company's PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros' pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.