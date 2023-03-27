Unusual Call Option Trade in Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) Worth $104.97K

On March 27, 2023 at 09:30:16 ET an unusually large $104.97K block of Call contracts in Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 25 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in OLPX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.50% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olaplex Holdings is $7.09. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 80.50% from its latest reported closing price of $3.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Olaplex Holdings is $748MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olaplex Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLPX is 0.15%, a decrease of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 615,072K shares. The put/call ratio of OLPX is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 499,469K shares representing 76.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,189K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 80.81% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 4,744K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568K shares, representing an increase of 45.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 0.48% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,986K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,687K shares, representing a decrease of 42.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 67.92% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,610K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Olaplex Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OLAPLEX is an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called "bond-building," the process of protecting, strengthening and rebuilding broken bonds in the hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient that works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. OLAPLEX’s award-winning products are sold through a global omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.