Unusual Call Option Trade in Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Worth $172.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 10:58:01 ET an unusually large $172.00K block of Call contracts in Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 135 days (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in OCUP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 316.65% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocuphire Pharma is $21.62. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 316.65% from its latest reported closing price of $5.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ocuphire Pharma is $19MM, a decrease of 51.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocuphire Pharma. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUP is 0.02%, an increase of 27.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.74% to 3,447K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUP is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 806K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 32.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUP by 159.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 451K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 440K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUP by 92.45% over the last quarter.

Richmond Brothers holds 329K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUP by 99.77% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 225K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUP by 69.45% over the last quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocuphire is a publicly traded, clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire's pipeline currently includes two small- molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company's lead product candidate, Nyxol® Eye Drops, is a once-dailypreservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selectivealpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia. Ocuphire's second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice- a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Nyxol is entering Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and RM, and Phase 2 for presbyopia. APX3330 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.