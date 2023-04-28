Unusual Call Option Trade in OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Worth $19.25K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:04:59 ET an unusually large $19.25K block of Call contracts in OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) was sold, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanFirst Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCFC is 0.20%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 53,322K shares. The put/call ratio of OCFC is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for OceanFirst Financial is $23.29. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 50.55% from its latest reported closing price of $15.47.

The projected annual revenue for OceanFirst Financial is $422MM, a decrease of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peregrine Capital Management holds 496K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 76,335.17% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 740K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 1.18% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 1,585K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 7.91% over the last quarter.

SMVIX - Simt Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OceanFirst Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

