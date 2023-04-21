Unusual Call Option Trade in NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Worth $141.37K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:27:20 ET an unusually large $141.37K block of Call contracts in NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was sold, with a strike price of $177.50 / share, expiring in 14 day(s) (on May 5, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1882 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.44%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 279,733K shares. The put/call ratio of NXPI is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors is $198.86. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of $169.62.

The projected annual revenue for NXP Semiconductors is $13,102MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIZE - iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 19.63% over the last quarter.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 54.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 99.78% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 0.79% over the last quarter.

FDFIX - Fidelity Flex 500 Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 3.14% over the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors Declares $1.01 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share ($4.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.84 per share.

At the current share price of $169.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

NXP Semiconductors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

