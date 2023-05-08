Unusual Call Option Trade in Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Worth $191.75K

On May 8, 2023 at 10:46:26 ET an unusually large $191.75K block of Call contracts in Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 256 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.11th percentile of all recent large trades made in NU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 12.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.89%, a decrease of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.98% to 2,479,245K shares. The put/call ratio of NU is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings Ltd is 7.18. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 31.43% from its latest reported closing price of 5.46.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings Ltd is 6,357MM, an increase of 245.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 435,293K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546,382K shares, representing a decrease of 25.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 415,539K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 125,468K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,649K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 58.64% over the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management X holds 116,211K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,362K shares, representing an increase of 38.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 107,119K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Nu Holdings Background Information

Nu Holdings Ltd is a Brazil-based company that provides a digital banking platform.

