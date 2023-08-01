Unusual Call Option Trade in Novo Nordisk - ADR (NVO) Worth $3,036.00K

On August 1, 2023 at 10:58:52 ET an unusually large $3,036.00K block of Call contracts in Novo Nordisk - ADR (NVO) was bought, with a strike price of $162.50 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NVO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk - ADR. This is a decrease of 576 owner(s) or 29.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.58%, a decrease of 36.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.63% to 162,224K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.93% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk - ADR is 170.34. The forecasts range from a low of 104.54 to a high of $218.87. The average price target represents an increase of 7.93% from its latest reported closing price of 157.82.

The projected annual revenue for Novo Nordisk - ADR is 204,498MM, an increase of 8.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 12,341K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,455K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,802K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,604K shares, representing a decrease of 16.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 7,881K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,026K shares, representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,323K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,763K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 5,309K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 66.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, with production facilities in nine countries, and affiliates or offices in five countries.

