Unusual Call Option Trade in Novavax (NVAX) Worth $266.00K

On May 9, 2023 at 11:03:43 ET an unusually large $266.00K block of Call contracts in Novavax (NVAX) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 73 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NVAX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novavax. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVAX is 0.16%, an increase of 125.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.63% to 59,642K shares. The put/call ratio of NVAX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 472.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novavax is 42.64. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 472.30% from its latest reported closing price of 7.45.

The projected annual revenue for Novavax is 1,367MM, a decrease of 31.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,718K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares, representing an increase of 49.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 4,251K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing an increase of 83.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 490,801.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,822K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing an increase of 68.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 75.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,573K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 42.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 41.99% over the last quarter.

Novavax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults and will be advanced for regulatory submission. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

