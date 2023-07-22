Unusual Call Option Trade in Novartis AG - ADR (NVS) Worth $775.50K

On July 18, 2023 at 16:14:38 ET an unusually large $775.50K block of Call contracts in Novartis AG - ADR (NVS) was sold, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.57 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NVS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novartis AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 601 owner(s) or 30.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVS is 0.37%, a decrease of 39.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.75% to 227,829K shares. The put/call ratio of NVS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.50% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novartis AG - ADR is 109.33. The forecasts range from a low of 89.23 to a high of $125.23. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of 98.94.

The projected annual revenue for Novartis AG - ADR is 52,529MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 20,313K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,751K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 16,427K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,195K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 7.72% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,909K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 10,072K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,443K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 8,461K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing an increase of 83.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVS by 16.23% over the last quarter.

Novartis Background Information

Novartis AG is a Swiss-American multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland and Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

