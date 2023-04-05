Unusual Call Option Trade in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Worth $3,060.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 13:51:08 ET an unusually large $3,060.00K block of Call contracts in Northrop Grumman (NOC) was sold, with a strike price of $500.00 / share, expiring in 72 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 153.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in NOC options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.85% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is $528.25. The forecasts range from a low of $370.67 to a high of $687.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.85% from its latest reported closing price of $468.10.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is $38,225MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $22.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOC is 0.44%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 157,673K shares. The put/call ratio of NOC is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,788K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,233K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,527K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,818K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 4.54% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,411K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,646K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,502K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing a decrease of 16.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,211K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Northrop Grumman Declares $1.73 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share ($6.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.73 per share.

At the current share price of $468.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 1.24%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Northrop Grumman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Its 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

