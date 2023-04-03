Unusual Call Option Trade in Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Worth $220.00K

On April 3, 2023 at 12:24:28 ET an unusually large $220.00K block of Call contracts in Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) was sold, with a strike price of $33.00 / share, expiring in 46 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.92 percentile of all recent large trades made in NOG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.46% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil & Gas is $45.66. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 50.46% from its latest reported closing price of $30.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil & Gas is $2,151MM, an increase of 17.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 8.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.35%, an increase of 29.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.29% to 95,269K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,054K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,054K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 5,114K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 470.08% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,808K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares, representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,493K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.