Unusual Call Option Trade in Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Worth $330.00K

On July 24, 2023 at 11:27:28 ET an unusually large $330.00K block of Call contracts in Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was sold, with a strike price of $38.00 / share, expiring in 53 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.13th percentile of all recent large trades made in NOG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil and Gas. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOG is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.01% to 104,957K shares. The put/call ratio of NOG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.75% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil and Gas is 47.00. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.75% from its latest reported closing price of 36.51.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil and Gas is 2,151MM, an increase of 19.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,397K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,254K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares, representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,254K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares, representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 4,378K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,114K shares, representing a decrease of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,849K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 90.08% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

