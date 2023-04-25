Unusual Call Option Trade in Nordstrom (JWN) Worth $623.76K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:00:43 ET an unusually large $623.76K block of Call contracts in Nordstrom (JWN) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JWN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JWN is 0.18%, an increase of 70.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.81% to 108,401K shares. The put/call ratio of JWN is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is $19.09. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $16.24.

The projected annual revenue for Nordstrom is $15,989MM, an increase of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 400 Stock Portfolio holds 61K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LMUSX - QS U.S. Large Cap Equity Fund Class FI holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRNIX - Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 9,420K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,460K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 19.56% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 80K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordstrom Declares $0.19 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $16.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 2.20%, and the highest has been 8.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Nordstrom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

