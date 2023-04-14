Unusual Call Option Trade in Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Worth $37.45K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:15:01 ET an unusually large $37.45K block of Call contracts in Nordic American Tanker (NAT) was bought, with a strike price of $3.50 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.75th percentile of all recent large trades made in NAT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tanker. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 13.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAT is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.65% to 99,182K shares. The put/call ratio of NAT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.43% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordic American Tanker is $4.55. The forecasts range from a low of $3.84 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 27.43% from its latest reported closing price of $3.57.

The projected annual revenue for Nordic American Tanker is $297MM, an increase of 76.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fortem Financial Group holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

GENIX - Gotham Enhanced Return Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Greylin Investment Mangement holds 373K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 97.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 4,574.17% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 889K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 55.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 99.67% over the last quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers.

