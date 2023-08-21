Unusual Call Option Trade in NIO Inc - ADR (NIO) Worth $342.24K

On August 21, 2023 at 12:17:10 ET an unusually large $342.24K block of Call contracts in NIO Inc - ADR (NIO) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 515 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.47 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in NIO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIO is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 486,821K shares. The put/call ratio of NIO is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NIO Inc - ADR is 12.19. The forecasts range from a low of 6.77 to a high of $22.16. The average price target represents an increase of 14.22% from its latest reported closing price of 10.67.

The projected annual revenue for NIO Inc - ADR is 97,549MM, an increase of 97.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.22.

Baillie Gifford holds 119,456K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 67.33% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 38,610K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,623K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 32.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,831K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,844K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 34.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,810K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,134K shares, representing a decrease of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 28.12% over the last quarter.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the Battery as a Service (BaaS), NIO Pilot and NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. On January 9, 2021, NIO ET7, the smart electric flagship sedan and NIO's first autonomous driving model, was officially launched.

