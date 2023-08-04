Unusual Call Option Trade in NIO Inc - ADR (NIO) Worth $1,400.00K

On August 4, 2023 at 09:39:49 ET an unusually large $1,400.00K block of Call contracts in NIO Inc - ADR (NIO) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 532 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NIO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIO is 0.19%, a decrease of 50.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.16% to 488,217K shares. The put/call ratio of NIO is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.17% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NIO Inc - ADR is 12.19. The forecasts range from a low of 6.77 to a high of $22.16. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.17% from its latest reported closing price of 15.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NIO Inc - ADR is 97,549MM, an increase of 97.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 119,456K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 13.63% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 38,610K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 19,134K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,808K shares, representing an increase of 27.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 42.45% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,623K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 32.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,831K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,844K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIO by 34.76% over the last quarter.

NIO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NIO Inc. is a pioneer in China's premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Redefining the user experience, NIO provides users with comprehensive and convenient power solutions, the Battery as a Service (BaaS), NIO Pilot and NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD), Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) and other user-centric services. NIO began deliveries of the ES8, a 7-seater flagship premium electric SUV, in China in June 2018, and its variant, the 6-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO officially launched the ES6, a 5-seater high-performance premium electric SUV, in December 2018 and began deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO officially launched the EC6, a 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV, in December 2019 and began deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020. On January 9, 2021, NIO ET7, the smart electric flagship sedan and NIO's first autonomous driving model, was officially launched.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.