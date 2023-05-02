Unusual Call Option Trade in Newell Brands (NWL) Worth $69.53K

On May 2, 2023 at 13:50:22 ET an unusually large $69.53K block of Call contracts in Newell Brands (NWL) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 227 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.57 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.26th percentile of all recent large trades made in NWL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newell Brands. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWL is 0.17%, an increase of 26.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 461,663K shares. The put/call ratio of NWL is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newell Brands is $15.86. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.68% from its latest reported closing price of $10.81.

The projected annual revenue for Newell Brands is $9,182MM, an increase of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,140K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 27.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 26.48% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Portfolio holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,578K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,327K shares, representing a decrease of 48.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 89.30% over the last quarter.

IMCV - iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 27.04% over the last quarter.

IVV - iShares Core S&P 500 ETF holds 3,386K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWL by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Newell Brands Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $10.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.98%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 8.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Newell Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

