Unusual Call Option Trade in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Worth $460.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:08:06 ET an unusually large $460.00K block of Call contracts in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 94 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.05th percentile of all recent large trades made in EDU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp. This is an increase of 243 owner(s) or 3,471.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDU is 0.78%, a decrease of 30.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 373.88% to 85,630K shares. The put/call ratio of EDU is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is $51.71. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.46% from its latest reported closing price of $39.04.

The projected annual revenue for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is $2,671MM, an increase of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hartford Financial Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 150K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 233.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Bridgewater Associates holds 1,219K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 49.04% over the last quarter.

Advantage Advisers Xanthus Fund, L.l.c. holds 252K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 109.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Oversea-Chinese Banking CORP holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services.

