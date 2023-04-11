Unusual Call Option Trade in New Gold (NGD) Worth $559.97K

On April 11, 2023 at 11:33:11 ET an unusually large $559.97K block of Call contracts in New Gold (NGD) was bought, with a strike price of $1.50 / share, expiring in 283 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in NGD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.48% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Gold is $1.30. The forecasts range from a low of $0.91 to a high of $1.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.48% from its latest reported closing price of $1.12.

The projected annual revenue for New Gold is $793MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Gold. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGD is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 328,063K shares. The put/call ratio of NGD is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 66,283K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,775K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 2.57% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 35,363K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,961K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 11.72% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 25,131K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,981K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 16,145K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,696K shares, representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 14,253K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,400K shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 0.32% over the last quarter.

New Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines. The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project located in British Columbia and a 6% equity stake in Artemis. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility.

