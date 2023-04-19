Unusual Call Option Trade in Netflix (NFLX) Worth $1,461.96K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:07:42 ET an unusually large $1,461.96K block of Call contracts in Netflix (NFLX) was sold, with a strike price of $430.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.74th percentile of all recent large trades made in NFLX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.64%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 425,498K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $333.70.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Holderness Investments holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Titleist Asset Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

