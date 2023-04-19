Unusual Call Option Trade in National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Worth $64.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:16:11 ET an unusually large $64.00K block of Call contracts in National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NESR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Energy Services Reunited. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESR is 0.16%, a decrease of 21.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.85% to 54,479K shares. The put/call ratio of NESR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 329.47% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Energy Services Reunited is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 329.47% from its latest reported closing price of $4.28.

The projected annual revenue for National Energy Services Reunited is $1,240MM, an increase of 41.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TISBX - TIAA-CREF Small-Cap Blend Index Fund Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 168.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 59.71% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 4,102K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,135K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Alpha Paradigm Partners holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

National Energy Services Reunited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

