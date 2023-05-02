Unusual Call Option Trade in Nano X Imaging (NNOX) Worth $56.68K

On May 2, 2023 at 12:08:46 ET an unusually large $56.68K block of Call contracts in Nano X Imaging (NNOX) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.69 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NNOX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nano X Imaging. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNOX is 0.04%, a decrease of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 10,491K shares. The put/call ratio of NNOX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 212.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nano X Imaging is $32.13. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 212.24% from its latest reported closing price of $10.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nano X Imaging is $21MM, an increase of 149.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 34.52% over the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 216K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 39.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 124,444.13% over the last quarter.

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 36.87% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Nano X Imaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd operates as a medical imaging technology company. The Company offers cloud-based image analysis, online diagnosis, and billing services. Nano-X Imaging serves governments, hospitals, and clinic chains in Israel.

See all Nano X Imaging regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.