Unusual Call Option Trade in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Worth $50.84K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:24:25 ET an unusually large $50.84K block of Call contracts in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) was bought, with a strike price of $26.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in MYGN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYGN is 0.12%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 89,342K shares. The put/call ratio of MYGN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.24% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is $21.19. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.24% from its latest reported closing price of $21.68.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is $743MM, an increase of 9.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 27.11% over the last quarter.

PBE - Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF holds 368K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 36.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 18.48% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Small Cap Stock Index Fund Class 2 holds 58K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 29.44% over the last quarter.

CRSSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 44K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 10.00% over the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Small Cap Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

