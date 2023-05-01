Unusual Call Option Trade in MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) Worth $15.98K

On May 1, 2023 at 11:58:48 ET an unusually large $15.98K block of Call contracts in MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 109 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in MYMD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in MyMD Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYMD is 0.06%, a decrease of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 4,209K shares. The put/call ratio of MYMD is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 154K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYMD by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 55K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 197K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYMD by 59.01% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 207K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 32.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYMD by 6.49% over the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than only addressing the symptoms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-α, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19- associated depression. The Company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve upon the rapidly growing CBD market, which includes both FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as drugs.

