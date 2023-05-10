Unusual Call Option Trade in Mullen Automotive (MULN) Worth $65.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 10:22:52 ET an unusually large $65.00K block of Call contracts in Mullen Automotive (MULN) was sold, with a strike price of $1.50 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MULN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mullen Automotive. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MULN is 0.00%, a decrease of 29.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.80% to 115,026K shares. The put/call ratio of MULN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,529.17% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mullen Automotive is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1,529.17% from its latest reported closing price of 1.44.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,210K shares representing 23.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,474K shares, representing an increase of 60.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 101.57% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,668K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,522K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,389K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 17.60% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,556K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,887K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,744K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing an increase of 61.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 123.82% over the last quarter.

Mullen Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

