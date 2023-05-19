Unusual Call Option Trade in Mullen Automotive (MULN) Worth $46.20K

On May 19, 2023 at 13:38:28 ET an unusually large $46.20K block of Call contracts in Mullen Automotive (MULN) was bought, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 245 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in MULN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mullen Automotive. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MULN is 0.00%, a decrease of 27.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 120.89% to 249,432K shares. The put/call ratio of MULN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,871.43% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mullen Automotive is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1,871.43% from its latest reported closing price of 1.19.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,210K shares representing 23.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,474K shares, representing an increase of 60.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 101.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,844K shares representing 17.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522K shares, representing an increase of 74.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 68.36% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 9,631K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 69.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 42.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,668K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,556K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,887K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Mullen Automotive Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Key filings for this company:

